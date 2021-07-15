Health experts encouraging parents to vaccinate students ahead of school year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the Delta variant makes its way through West Texas, health experts are urging parents to get their eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, a lot of them haven’t.

“We have seen that the children that are eligible to receive the vaccine, only about a third of them have done so nationwide,” said Deborah Chester, the Director of ORMC’s Community Health Center.

The Center is working to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts before students return to school in the fall.

“It’s important for us to get them back in the schoolroom in order to do this and make it as safe as possible we’re trying to get everybody that we can vaccinated that are ages 12 years and older,” said Chester.

Kids who are at least 12 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine. If they’re 18, they can get either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

Even though the Delta strain isn’t widespread in West Texas, experts say parents should act now to protect their children.

“It’s called the Delta variant. And this variant is proving to be more contagious and more severe if you catch it, so it’s very important to get help protecting you against that,” said Chester.

The Center is doing its part by offering a vaccine clinic to make sure kids are fully protected before they set foot inside of a classroom.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, July 24, at Complete Care Eastridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Midland, a vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, July 30 at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center from 1-4 p.m.

