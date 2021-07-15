Free kinder camp with UTPB
The first five Permian Basin kinder camp with UTPB is happening this month for children in Midland and Odessa
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This year the kids will prepare to enter kindergarten by going on a virtual learning adventure “under the sea.”
The kinder camp is free for all children headed to kindergarten in the fall.
Programs include a personal educator, access to high-quality curriculum and lessons, parent and child screenings/assessments, and a diverse resource network to provide young West Texans a solid learning foundation.
For questions, additional information and to register, contact First 5 Permian Basin at 432-552- 4025, First5@utpb.edu, or at First 5 Permian Basin on Facebook.
