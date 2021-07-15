Advertisement

Free kinder camp with UTPB

The first five Permian Basin kinder camp with UTPB is happening this month for children in Midland and Odessa
La Universidad de Texas del Permian Basin.
La Universidad de Texas del Permian Basin.(UTPB)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This year the kids will prepare to enter kindergarten by going on a virtual learning adventure “under the sea.”

The kinder camp is free for all children headed to kindergarten in the fall.

Programs include a personal educator, access to high-quality curriculum and lessons, parent and child screenings/assessments, and a diverse resource network to provide young West Texans a solid learning foundation.

For questions, additional information and to register, contact First 5 Permian Basin at 432-552- 4025, First5@utpb.edu, or at First 5 Permian Basin on Facebook.

