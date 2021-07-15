Advertisement

Fire causes major damage to Odessa home

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused major damage to a home in Odessa on Thursday.

According to a release, firefighters with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Redbud at 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home that was on fire. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out, but the home suffered significant damage.

Two firefighters who responded to the scene were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for ‘heat-related injuries.’

The Fire Marshal’s Division is now investigating the cause of the fire.

