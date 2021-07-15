Advertisement

Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

WDAM reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Chavez.
Odessa attorney sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug & weapons charge
William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder
Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29.
Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A map of Mexico.
Armed commando springs local cartel leader from Mexican jail

Latest News

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers