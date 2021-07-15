Andrews Police Department hosts Junior Police Academy

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews community has a fun summer activity going on for kids.

Andrews police are hosting a Junior Police Academy as a fun, safe activity to keep kids busy.

Students at the program have learned about the department’s K9 program, toured the County Courthouse and Municipal Court, working with DPS on traffic stops, and spent time with the Crime Lab to learn about processing evidence.

In the coming weeks, the students will be learning first aid with Andrews EMS and enjoy a presentation from local game wardens.

