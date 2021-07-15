Advertisement

Andrews Co. Commissioners vote unanimously for resolution against storage of high-level nuclear waste

Waste Control Specialists in Andrews, Texas.
Waste Control Specialists in Andrews, Texas.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews County Commissioners Court held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon with one agenda item - the storage of high-level nuclear waste in the county.

County commissioners voted unanimously against the storage of waste.

A resolution will now be drafted and presented at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday where it will be signed.

This doesn’t mean the waste will not be stored in Andrews County. That decision will be left up to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

