Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A jailer at the Midland County Jail has been arrested after authorities say he recorded himself having sex with inmates and was found with child pornography on his phone.

Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29, has been charged with two counts of Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody, a State Jail Felony, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony.

According to arrest affidavits, an initial investigation into Venegas began last week. A coworker told investigators that Venegas had shown her a video of Venegas and a woman having sex and that she believed she was the woman in the video. She told investigators that she never gave Venegas consent to record their relationship.

Venegas’ phone was seized, and he was placed on administrative leave. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for his phone.

According to the affidavits, investigators found child pornography and videos of Venegas involved in sexual intercourse with inmates during their search.

Venegas was then charged and arrested. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.