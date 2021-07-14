Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 7/14

By Craig Stewart and Lauren Bostwick
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday is going to be breezy, warm, and sunny across the region. Temperatures will stay well below normal but still reach into the upper 80s and in the 90s across the area this afternoon. Winds will be from the south gusting up to 30 mph during the peak heating of the day. Rain chances are very slim across the region, looking to stay on the dry-side until this weekend. Stay tuned!

