West Odessa’s Ector County Utility District changing billing and payment services for water

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting September 10, 2021, bills and payments will be through ECUD and their service provider. The first communication letter was mailed Monday to notify ECUD customers of the upcoming changes

Will Kappauf, who was sworn in as a Director on the ECUD board on May 18th, 2021, assumed leadership of this project which began last November. “With this change, we will be able to serve our customers in more direct and meaningful ways. We’ve already taken over the service aspect from the City, and we expect to keep expanding our capabilities as we move to become a standalone utility district servicing our customers.”

Common questions included in the mailing are:

When will this change go into effect?

September 10, 2021 will be the first bill from ECUD, not the City of Odessa.

Will my water bill increase because of this change?

No, water rates are not affected by this change; only the billing and payment methods are affected.

Will this affect my senior discount?

No. The Senior rate will not change and will still be available.

Will how I make payments stay the same or it will it change?

The way you make payments will change in September. Until then, continue paying your bill as you are now. There will be new online, mail and in-person payment options in September. We will send the details next month.

Whom do I call if I have water questions or questions about my bill?

Continue to call the same numbers until September 10, 2021. In September you will have new contact numbers.

How does this affect me as a water customer?

Other changes will include the look of your bill, your new account number, the payment methods, and the numbers to contact when you have questions.

For other inquiries, you can call the ECUD office at 432-381-5525, or email Info@ecudwestodessatx.org

The ECUD Board meets on July 14, 2021 at 2:30 pm, and public questions are accepted during the meeting.

