Saharan dust arrives in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve been outside, you may have noticed that it’s a little hazy.

We’re used to seeing dust in West Texas, but most of the dust you see in the air today has traveled across an ocean.

Every year during the summer season, Saharan dust travels through the atmosphere from Africa all the way to the United States.

“The Saharan dust is picked up by storm systems over the Saharan Desert in Africa that gets carried in the mid to upper atmosphere on easterly trade winds across the Atlantic into the Caribbean and then starts to recurve north towards North America from the Caribbean,” said Devin Chehak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

This is exactly what we’ve seen in the past week, and now the dust has officially arrived in West Texas.

Though most of the dust stays aloft, some falls into the lower atmosphere, which has caused ‘moderate’ air quality levels, meaning the dust can negatively impact some people.

Dr. Raphael Wojo, an Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist at the West Texas E.N.T. Institute shared some ways to take extra precautions.

“Wear some kind of protection, like eyeglasses, a mask if you are going to be walking outside, and once you get home rinse your nose out with a Netty pot.”

Though the dust does cause some problems, it is also known to create some exceptional and vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

This plume of Saharan dust is expected to dissipate and move off to the east within the next few days, but this may be just the first round of several plumes this season.

