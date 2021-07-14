Advertisement

Saharan dust arrives in West Texas

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve been outside, you may have noticed that it’s a little hazy.

We’re used to seeing dust in West Texas, but most of the dust you see in the air today has traveled across an ocean.

Every year during the summer season, Saharan dust travels through the atmosphere from Africa all the way to the United States.

“The Saharan dust is picked up by storm systems over the Saharan Desert in Africa that gets carried in the mid to upper atmosphere on easterly trade winds across the Atlantic into the Caribbean and then starts to recurve north towards North America from the Caribbean,” said Devin Chehak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

This is exactly what we’ve seen in the past week, and now the dust has officially arrived in West Texas.

Though most of the dust stays aloft, some falls into the lower atmosphere, which has caused ‘moderate’ air quality levels, meaning the dust can negatively impact some people.

Dr. Raphael Wojo, an Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist at the West Texas E.N.T. Institute shared some ways to take extra precautions.

“Wear some kind of protection, like eyeglasses, a mask if you are going to be walking outside, and once you get home rinse your nose out with a Netty pot.”

Though the dust does cause some problems, it is also known to create some exceptional and vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

This plume of Saharan dust is expected to dissipate and move off to the east within the next few days, but this may be just the first round of several plumes this season.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Police: Debris from crash caused delays on Highway 191
A group of protesters lifed a car off of a tow truck on Sunday,
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group accosts tow truck driver, lifts car off truck
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Three people die in crash south of Denver City
The Midland County Courthouse.
Family of Jasmine Melendez appears in court for stalking claims
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Babies are seeing social and emotional effects from the pandemic
Babies are seeing social and emotional effects from the pandemic
Pandemic Babies
Pandemic Babies
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse in Ohio
February's winter weather caused power outages across the state.
Death toll rises to 210 from February cold wave in Texas