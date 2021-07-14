Advertisement

Registration open for UTPB’s First Five Kinder Camp

The University of Texas Permian Basin.
The University of Texas Permian Basin.(UTPB)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin’s First Five Kinder Camp is just around the corner.

UTPB will be holding two separate camps in Midland and Odessa later this month.

According to UTPB, children enrolled in Kinder Camp will ‘learn as they adventure “under the sea” virtually and prepare to enter kindergarten.’

-Midland Camp: July 19-23 (Registration deadline of July 14)

-Odessa Camp: July 26-30 (Registration deadline of July 21)

Kinder Camp, which is free, will offer the following programs to families:

-Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY)

-Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP)

-Parents as Teachers (PAT)

Anyone who has questions, or wants to register can contact First 5 Permian Basin at 432-552- 4025, First5@utpb.edu, or at First 5 Permian Basin on Facebook.

