Odessa attorney sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug & weapons charge

Adrian Chavez.
Adrian Chavez.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa attorney is heading to jail after pleading guilty to a drug charge.

According to a release, 52-year-old Adrian Chavez had pled guilty to one count of ‘being a drug user in possession of a firearm’ back on April 15.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Counts sentenced Chavez to serve 24 months in prison. Judge Counts also ordered Chavez to pay a $10,000 fine and ordered that Chavez be placed on supervised release for three years after his prison term.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department executed a search warrant at Chavez’s home on February 19 after learning that “(Chavez) had received quantities of methamphetamine.”

Inside Chavez’s home, police found a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm; a Taurus Brasil 357 Magnum; a Rossi RS22 .22 caliber rifle; a Remington Wingmaster 870TB 12-gauge shotgun; and a Remington 770 .30-06 caliber rifle. Police also found meth and drug paraphernalia.

