Midland Legacy’s Shores shares experiences from MLB high school all-star game

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy pitcher Chase Shores played in the MLB’s high school all-star game over the weekend at Coors Field in Denver. Shores threw 12 pitches in a scoreless inning of work against the best young players in the country.

Watch the video above to hear what Shores had to say about the experience, and what’s next for him.

Suddin Sapien
Former Midland High star Sapien transfers home to play at UTPB
