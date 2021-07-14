Medical Center Hospital cuts average ER wait time down to 14 minutes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do things, some for the better.

At Medical Center Hospital, staff have made it easier for emergency room patients to move in and out of the waiting area.

Before the pandemic, when you walked into the ER, you could expect to wait 40 minutes or maybe even an hour to see a doctor.

Today, it’s a different story.

“Since then, they’re consistently around 14 minutes,” said Dr. David Graham, Divisional Director of Emergency and Trauma Services.

That’s all thanks to a system MCH started using last year that cut down the sign-in process.

Now patients fill out much more specific, focused information about their condition so nurses can quickly figure out where each patient needs to go.

The idea was to get patients out of the lobby so there would be fewer chances of rubbing shoulders with someone who may have COVID-19.

“What that does is it gets the patient to the bed quicker. So as soon as that triage is complete, they’re taken directly to a bed by one of our support staff,” said Dr. Graham.

Dr. Graham says ER traffic dropped during the pandemic, but it’s picking up again now. MCH can see their new process in full effect.

The lobby is now empty most of the time, aside from a few family members waiting for loved ones.

Dr. Graham explained this helps both staff and patients because smoother traffic means the ER is less likely to be overwhelmed by a rush of patients.

“The goal is there’s a room for everyone to get into. Occasionally we do get hit hard and we’re full and people will have to wait still but it’s much much less than what it used to be, which I think is a win for our community and the patients that come here,” said Dr. Graham.

The patients seem to agree.

Staff at the ER say they’ve received more positive feedback from patients since they started using the system. They’ve had almost no situations where a patient has walked out because of wait times.

