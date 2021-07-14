Jordan’s Way helping to raise money for shelters and rescues in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A national charity is heading to the Permian Basin to raise money for animal shelters in West Texas.

Jordan’s Way is coming to Texas as part of its 50-state tour. Dolly Hinx, the Operations Director for Dog Rescue R Us says she’s excited to be picked as one of the lucky shelters.

“It’s a big deal to be chosen to be one of the rescues that they come to.”

Dog Rescue R Us in Gardendale is one of 20 animal shelters in the state that Jordan’s Way is set to visit.

Texas will be Jordan Way’s fourth state to tour. The charity is hosting Facebook fundraisers with hopes to raise thousands of dollars for shelters and rescue groups.

“I feel very privileged that we have been a part of that to be chosen to be a part of his fundraising campaign.”

Hinx says the fundraiser will help with their plans for a new bus, vet care, kennels, and supplies.

“Our goal for tonight is $100,000. We can do a lot with that. Our medicines alone, if we vaccinate each dog and everything we do to get it ready to go rescue is no less than $115 and that’s without getting them fixed without spay and neuters.”

And Hinx says if Dog Rescue R Us can reach 25% of their goal...

“If we raise 25,000 I’ll shave my head for tonight. We have another person at 30,000 that will shave their’s.”

Dog Rescue R Us’s Facebook fundraiser will run from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

