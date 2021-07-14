Cuban-Americans hold rally in Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s Cuban community came together Tuesday night to show their support for Cubans protesting against their government.

More than a dozen West Texans gathered at the Ector County Courthouse with signs as a show of solidarity with protesters.

“I am proud to be Cuban, and I also love being here. I want to invite all my friends to show support and post something on Facebook, let the world know what is going on in Cuba,” said Bari Arco, one of the organizers of the event.

Arco also says they will continue protesting and rallying until there is some kind of help from the U.S. government.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.