Advertisement

Cuban-Americans hold rally in Downtown Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s Cuban community came together Tuesday night to show their support for Cubans protesting against their government.

More than a dozen West Texans gathered at the Ector County Courthouse with signs as a show of solidarity with protesters.

“I am proud to be Cuban, and I also love being here. I want to invite all my friends to show support and post something on Facebook, let the world know what is going on in Cuba,” said Bari Arco, one of the organizers of the event.

Arco also says they will continue protesting and rallying until there is some kind of help from the U.S. government.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Police: Debris from crash caused delays on Highway 191
A group of protesters lifed a car off of a tow truck on Sunday,
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group accosts tow truck driver, lifts car off truck
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Three people die in crash south of Denver City
The Midland County Courthouse.
Family of Jasmine Melendez appears in court for stalking claims
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

A map of Mexico.
Armed commando springs local cartel leader from Mexican jail
Cuban rally held in Downtown Odessa
Cuban rally held in Downtown Odessa
Babies are seeing social and emotional effects from the pandemic
Babies are seeing social and emotional effects from the pandemic
Pandemic Babies
Pandemic Babies