Babies are seeing social and emotional effects from the pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Because of the coronavirus pandemic, new parents and their children are going through something generations before them never even dreamed of dealing with.

Imagine freaking out when people take their masks off; imagine not getting to know your loved ones and not even being able to step foot outside. That’s what a lot of babies born during the pandemic are going through now.

Babies like Graceson White.

“It’s been lonely. Where you think you’re gonna have a ton of support people are afraid to come around, they don’t want to get her sick, they don’t want to get sick,” says Graceson’s mom Rachel White.

Rachel White had her baby Graceson less than a year ago and recently started realizing just how much the coronavirus pandemic affected Graceson socially and emotionally.

“She was shocked she didn’t want anyone to come up to us. A couple people wanted to come see her and say hi, and she’d start crying immediately,” says White.

And when it comes to masks…

“I think she thinks it’s normal,” she says.

Experts say from the moment babies are born until the age of five, they are developing both socially and emotionally.

Luckily, the delays that babies might be experiencing right now are temporary.

“Kids are very resilient, and they bounce back, and if families are spending time working with their children, they’re going to be able to bring them back up,” says Kristi Edwards, CEO at centers for children and families.

But it’s important to recognize that being born during a pandemic is a unique experience and taking extra measures may be needed for their development.

“Always recognize what’s going on with your child, don’t try to second guess. If they cry more than they do or they’re more clingy, it could be a sign of anxiety,” says Edwards.

You can contact Centers for Children and Families by calling (432) 570-1084.

