ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures will start to warm back up a little bit, and the chances of rain will exit the area for a few days. Highs in the Permian Basin will be near 90 with the mid-90s across the Western Permian Basin and the upper Trans Pecos. Look for winds: S/SE 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph in some areas.

