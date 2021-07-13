Advertisement

Three people die in crash south of Denver City

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed and one person was hurt in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Laura Marin, 40, and Rosalva Marin, 64, of Denver City, and Alexis Zamarippa, 16, of Seminole.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on County Road 211 at 2:45 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford Expedition and a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

The driver of the Expedition, identified as Lauren Marin, and a passenger, identified as Rosalva Marin, died at the scene. The second passenger, identified as Zamarippa, was taken to a hospital in Lubbock where she passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital in Denver City with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says that the Expedition was traveling east on CR 211 while the pickup was traveling west. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Expedition entered the westbound lane where it hit the truck head-on.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

