ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are on the scene of a major crash along Highway 191 on Tuesday.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway just after 12 p.m.

There is no word yet on what vehicles were involved, or how many people were hurt.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 A wreck is causing traffic issues in the westbound lanes on 191 headed towards Odessa...Find an alternative route. Posted by CBS7 News on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.