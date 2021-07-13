Fate of Nueva Vista Golf Course still uncertain

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The fate of the Nueva Vista Golf Course still hangs in the balance after Midland’s City Council voted to annex the property into city limits.

Two agenda items took up the better part of Tuesday’s meeting as dozens of Grassland Estates residents defended the golf course.

The public comment portion of the meeting lasted nearly two hours, but speakers say the fight to save the golf course isn’t over.

With the annexation approved, the owner of Nueva Vista can sell his property to a developer from Florida. Once the land is sold, it’s unknown what the developer would do with the golf course.

Homeowners from the Grassland Estates say they aren’t done trying to save Nueva Vista, and they have a plan.

“While this isn’t what we wanted, the fight’s not over. We’re not done, and we’re still gonna go forward with getting the 501c3 together. We want to be able to purchase, at a fair market price, the land so that we can keep it for generations to come,” said Autumn Winkles, a Grassland Estates homeowner.

Councilwoman Lori Blong says her personal preference is to keep the golf course as is, but it made sense to annex the 20 acres so the city can service the area. City Council voted 6-1 in approval of the annexation.

The property developers say they plan to bring the plan back to the City Council as a planned district by early August.

