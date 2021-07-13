Family of Jasmine Melendez appears in court for stalking claims

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In October of last year, 15-year-old Midland High student Jasmine Melendez was found dead in her friend’s home.

Midland police say the girl’s death was an accident, but the Melendez family still believed a member of the Morales family is to blame.

The Morales family believed that Jasmine’s parents are now stalking them.

In court on Tuesday, members of the Morales family asked a judge for a protective order, but the Melendez family came forward saying they’re the ones who need protection.

Maritza Morales took the stand, saying Stephen and Francesca Melendez tried to hit them with their car and that Stephen Melendez made a threatening shooting gesture at her.

The Morales family shared other instances where they say cars with ‘Justice for Jasmine’ stickers have slowly driven past their home several times. They believe those vehicles were driven by members of the Melendez family.

They also mentioned that their home has been the target of four drive-by shootings since allegations were first aimed at their son.

The Morales family didn’t speculate on who was behind the shootings, but they talked about how they feel unsafe in their home. They said their son no longer lives in Midland because they’re worried someone will try to hurt him if he stays.

Francesca Melendez, the mother of Jasmine, explained to the court that she believed the Morales family is causing trouble.

She claims that members of the Morales family have been driving past her home and she says the confrontation on the road started when members of the Morales family started following their car.

Francesca also told the court that Maritza had followed her at a softball game and was laughing loudly behind her. She says she believed that Maritza was taunting her.

After heading from both sides, the judge decided that neither of the families would be granted a protective order. The judge also advised both families to stay away from each other, and leave this conflict behind them.

Midland police tell CBS7 that Stephen Melendez was charged with stalking the Morales family back in April. That charge wasn’t mentioned in the courtroom.

