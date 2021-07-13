Congressman Pfluger proposes legislation to stop Endangered Species Act from hampering industries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Congressman August Pflger is introducing legislation that would look to lessen the impact protections for endangered species have on businesses.

According to a release, H.R. 4370, the Listing Reform Act, would ‘modernize’ the Endangered Species Act and prevent it from “being used as a weapon against critical agriculture and energy industries.”

“Extreme environmental groups regularly wield the outdated Endangered Species Act as a weapon against the agriculture and energy industries. We have seen this play out numerous times in the Permian Basin, with past attempts to list the Sagebrush Lizard, and current threats from the Biden Administration to list the Lesser Prairie Chicken,” said Congressman Pfluger.

Back in May, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it would be considering federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken. Its habitat spans five states, including the Permian Basin.

“This legislation reforms the ESA to deliver reasonable, common-sense protections for endangered species while preventing overbearing regulations coming from Washington, DC. Notably, the bill also requires the federal government to analyze the actual costs that ESA listings impose on our communities and critical industries. We can protect important species without devastating our local and rural economies,” said Congressman Pfluger.

