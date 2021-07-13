9-year-old hopeful after losing arm in boating accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 9-year-old Jusiah Alvarado had his arm amputated after being hit by a boat propeller over the Fourth of July weekend.

Even after this challenging journey, Jusiah says he’s in high spirits.

“I fell under the boat, and the boat was still moving, and my head hit something under there which caused the cut on my head, and then after that, my arm got caught in the engine,” said Jusiah.

The boat Jusiah and his family were riding on lake Nasworthy came to an abrupt stop, causing him to flip overboard.

“I couldn’t feel my arm, and I was in pain, and I couldn’t breathe,” Jusiah said.

When San Angelo police officers arrived, they treated Jusiah’s arm and had him airlifted to the hospital.

“At that point, he already had lost his arm, so they didn’t have a chance to explain to him or anything. He just kind of woke up, and it wasn’t there,” said Anjel Martinez, Jusiah’s mother.

The boat driver, 30-year-old Joe Alvarado, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in a serious bodily injury.

“I look at him, and I get mad because I’m mad it happened to him, but I’m glad to it’s also a lot of I’m just glad he’s handling it so well,” said Anjel.

“I don’t think he knew I was leaning over looking at the water, so I don’t blame him or anyone,” Jusiah said.

After long nights and multiple surgeries, Jusiah is recovering in the Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he’s already made a new friend.

“Chance is a teddy bear that my mom and my dad and one of the nurses made it’s supposed to represent me,” Jusiah explained.

Jusiah’s family is raising money to get a prosthetic arm so that he can continue to play football.

You can find a link to the family’s GoFundMe page here.

