Springboard Center helping West Texans battle addiction

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Springboard Center in Midland is starting a new campaign aimed at families in West Texas struggling with the impact of addiction on their relationships.

The non-profit has previously run texting campaigns with themes like ‘Promise’ and ‘Hope,’ but now it’s ‘Family.’

The Family/Familia campaign kicked off on July 2 and is now offering its services in English and Spanish.

Paul Colwell, the Director of Marketing at the Springboard Center, says that the campaign will give people the opportunity to reach out for help in a discreet manner.

“Using the medium of text, it’s a way to break down the barrier. Sometimes it’s hard for people to pick up and make a phone call, but it’s even more anonymous and less intrusive, we’ll say, to use a text,” said Colwell.

Colwell added that drug and alcohol addiction affects many families, and this campaign will help people follow a path to sobriety.

“Families are devastated. You know, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. You know, this is a family disease, and that’s one thing Springboard offers is not only hope to the individual, hope to the addict, hope to the alcoholic, but we offer hope and healing to the family.

Executive Director Mark Alexander says that they’re flexible in ensuring potential clients who come to the facility will be in good hands.

“If they’re struggling with the decision to get sober because they’re concerned ‘They can’t be sober, they can’t have the life that they really want to have outside of an addiction,’ we want to try to encourage them to get into treatment and see that there is a life beyond what they know right now,” said Alexander.

Alexander says that you can text ’144Family’ or ’144Familia’ to 60700 to take your first step towards recovery.

