Advertisement

Records: Iowa troopers going to border at ‘no cost to Texas’

File Photo: U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas
File Photo: U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas((USCBP / Jerry Glaser))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Agreements between Iowa and Texas show Iowa is donating the use of state troopers and their equipment at “no cost to Texas” to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Despite that language, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says there still is a chance Texas could eventually pick up the costs after the mission concludes.

The agreements show Iowa troopers, tactical officers, command staff and an investigator will be part of the deployment.

Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission this month.

The agreements show Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A taped off crime scene in Odessa.
One person critically injured in Odessa KFC stabbing
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison
Oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
Midland County investigators worry oil spills from flooding could contaminate ground water
Suddin Sapien
Former Midland High star Sapien transfers home to play at UTPB

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Upton County crash
Marfa dealing with city-wide water outage
Attorney General Ken Paxton is shown speaking to the Gun Owners of America assembly in 2018.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to stop blocking people on Twitter, ending lawsuit over First Amendment
New restaurants coming to Big Spring