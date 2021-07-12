Advertisement

The Old Lumber Yard holds ‘Trade Days’ in Midland

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Old Lumber Yard holds its trading event “Trade Days” every second weekend of the month.

Vendors sold and exchanged everything from antiques, home decor, food, and even jewelry.

The Old Lumber Yard owner, Gloria Salazar, says enjoys helping local businesses succeed.

“I feel really good about it because I pretty much feel like I’m contributing to our community. A lot of times. You know. These small vendors don’t have a place to vend that is economically feasible for them”, says Salazar.

That sentiment was echoed by vendors.

“I love to bake and people are blessed by my baking. So I love to see them light up because of what I have. You know. I like to do things differently, so I like to feed the keto-friendly, those that are diabetic, the sugar-free, the flourless”, says Terri Brown, owner of 3 Pearl’s Specialty Treats.

Salazar says that anyone can sign up to be a vendor at the old lumber yard. However, there is a one-hundred-dollar fee paid on a month-to-month basis.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A taped off crime scene in Odessa.
One person critically injured in Odessa KFC stabbing
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison
Oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
Midland County investigators worry oil spills from flooding could contaminate ground water
Suddin Sapien
Former Midland High star Sapien transfers home to play at UTPB

Latest News

Vinyl brunch at Odessa Marriott
Odessa Arts holds ‘Vinyl Brunch’ in partnership with other local businesses
Midland man needs transplant
Benefit held for local Midland resident in need of kidney transplant
Midland man needs transplant
Midland resident needs kidney transplant
The church distributed 100 boxes to the community filled with non-perishable grocery items.
Local church in West Odessa growing its food pantry