The Old Lumber Yard holds ‘Trade Days’ in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Old Lumber Yard holds its trading event “Trade Days” every second weekend of the month.

Vendors sold and exchanged everything from antiques, home decor, food, and even jewelry.

The Old Lumber Yard owner, Gloria Salazar, says enjoys helping local businesses succeed.

“I feel really good about it because I pretty much feel like I’m contributing to our community. A lot of times. You know. These small vendors don’t have a place to vend that is economically feasible for them”, says Salazar.

That sentiment was echoed by vendors.

“I love to bake and people are blessed by my baking. So I love to see them light up because of what I have. You know. I like to do things differently, so I like to feed the keto-friendly, those that are diabetic, the sugar-free, the flourless”, says Terri Brown, owner of 3 Pearl’s Specialty Treats.

Salazar says that anyone can sign up to be a vendor at the old lumber yard. However, there is a one-hundred-dollar fee paid on a month-to-month basis.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.