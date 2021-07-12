Odessa Arts holds ‘Vinyl Brunch’ in partnership with other local businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts held its second-ever ‘Vinyl Brunch’ today at ‘Barrel & Derrick’ inside the Odessa Marriott hotel and is teaming up with other businesses for its own spin on how to serve brunch.

The non-profit teamed up with Downtown Odessa, Endless Horizons, and the hotel to bring guests a melodic experience.

Endless Horizons owner Sam Logan, says celebrating vinyl gives people a chance to hold on to a piece of the past.

“Vinyl has kind of had this rebirth in the last you know...5 or 6 years that I don’t think anybody saw coming, but to me it saved the music industry”, says Logan.

Unlike a typical brunch, Vinyl Brunch wasn’t just about food but also the ambience and music.

Logan says that this event gives people an opportunity to come together and support the arts.

“The pandemic is hopefully starting to calm down. You know people are looking for something to do and this is something different for the area. It’s a good way to get people out to get people to do something”, says Logan.

Even though Odessa might not be a creative mecca like Nashville or New York City. It’s artistic and creative options for residents are expanding. Something Odessa-native Ramsi Kuhlenschmidt says has helped her reconnect with her hometown.

“I remember growing up and feeling like there wasn’t a lot going on. Feeling like I always had to go out of town to find the things I wanted to do and this job has really helped me fall in love with my hometown and there are so many things that are happening here. It might not be on the scale that you’re used to like Dallas, Austin, but we’re on our way and we need the community’s support for that”, says Kuhlenschmidt.

The next vinyl brunch is scheduled for August 8th.

