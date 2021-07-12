New restaurants coming to Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Two new restaurants and a chain department store are coming to Big Spring.

KBest Media reported Monday that Wingstop, Arby’s and Burkes Outlet will be opening their doors soon.

Wingstop will be located at 2503 S. Gregg in the Big Spring Crossing shopping center. The location is expected to open by mid-August.

Arby’s will be located at 2201 S. Gregg. KBest Media says that a completion date for the construction is set for November, though no work has begun at this time.

A Burkes Outlet will be coming to the Spring Town Plaza at 1801 E. FM 700. Renovations are expected to be completed by September 21.

