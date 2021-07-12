Advertisement

Hogan Park to undergo $55 million renovation

A concept of the renovations for Hogan Park.(City of Midland)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park will be undergoing a $55 million renovation thanks to a partnership between Midland and the Quality of Place initiative.

The project has been in the works for nearly two years. It all started when a group of community members got together to improve the quality of life in Midland.

In a partnership with Midland’s City Council, the Quality of Place initiative is ready to move forward with its first project - Hogan Park.

The park was already slated to be part of Midland’s Master Park Plan - which preserves green spaces around the city.

The 120-acre park will have new features, including a splash pad, walking paths and a food truck court.

“It’s anticipated that there could be up to a million visitors per year to a developed Hogan Park. Those people will be coming in shopping in Midland, staying in Midland, and it will really be a shot in the arm for economic activity as well as everyday Midlanders who just want somewhere to enjoy,” said Sara Harris, Executive Director of the Quality of Place initiative.

Midland’s City Council has already pledged $10 million towards the renovations.

Documents to start construction are being prepared now. If everything goes according to plan, Harris says the projects could be completed by Spring of 2024.

