Advertisement

Driver dies after crashing into Midland apartment building

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed when a truck crashed into a Midland apartment complex over the weekend.

According to the City of Midland, the accident happened at The Clusters on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, where they passed away from their injuries. One person who was in the apartment at the time was hurt and was treated at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A taped off crime scene in Odessa.
One person critically injured in Odessa KFC stabbing
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison
Oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
Midland County investigators worry oil spills from flooding could contaminate ground water
Suddin Sapien
Former Midland High star Sapien transfers home to play at UTPB

Latest News

New restaurants coming to Big Spring
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
Driver dies after crashing into Midland apartment complex
Driver dies after crashing into Midland apartment complex
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/12
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/12