DPS identifies man killed in Upton County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash in Upton County on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Michael L. Zuniga, 36, of McCamey, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 67 seven miles west of Rankin at 8:35 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet pickup and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Zuniga, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to DPS, the pickup was traveling east on U.S. Highway 67 while the 18-wheeler was traveling west. A preliminary investigation revealed that the pickup truck entered the westbound lane, crashing into the 18-wheeler head-on.

DPS says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

