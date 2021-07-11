Advertisement

Local church in West Odessa growing its food pantry

The church distributed 100 boxes to the community filled with non-perishable grocery items.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pathway Baptist Church held its third monthly drive-thru food drive handing out non-perishable items.

West Texas Food Bank has sponsored the church and gave them 125 boxes worth of produce, which is an increase over previous months.

Letha Walker, the director of 635 Food Pantry, says they want to be a source for residents in need around West Odessa.

“It makes me feel great because we’re extending a hand to the people in need in our community. We like to serve our community and this is one of the ways we can do that”, says Walker.

Pathway Baptist Church is set to have its next food pantry next month.

