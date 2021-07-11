Dog Rescue R Us holds Dog Adoption

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local non-profit held a dog adoption event in Odessa to help find some furry friends new homes.

This morning at Petco off of Highway 191 ‘Dog Rescue R Us’ had a total of 11 dogs up for adoption.

Each of the dogs came up-to-date with all its shots and were also spayed and neutered.

The adoption event was mainly open to homeowners with backyards.

Dolly Hinz, a volunteer from the non-profit, says she wants to make sure these pets are sent off to a good home.

“They deserve love just as much as humans do. We want to make sure that they have a home and humans that help feed them and love them and be a part of their family. We have so many dogs out here right now. It’s absolutely horrible. The summertime is rough right after the fourth of July”, says Hinz.

A portion of the proceeds from Petco will be donated to ‘Dog Rescue R Us’.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.