Benefit held for local Midland resident in need of kidney transplant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Community is coming together to help a long-time resident in need of a kidney transplant.

Sixty-two-year-old Samuel Martinez was diagnosed with kidney failure 8 years ago and is in need of a kidney transplant.

Martinez says, “I was hoping there would be some medication. I was hoping that somebody would step up and donate a kidney and since none of that has happened I am having to go through this process.”

He’s been traveling for the last eight years to San Antonio for his dialysis treatment.

Medical costs, along with the travel expenses, have added up to be a pretty big bill.

“From here to San Antonio it’s a little bit over three-hundred miles and then I have to rent a room for me and whoever takes me over there because my vision is bad”, says Martinez.

That is why the community is throwing a benefit to help pay for those expenses.

Samuel’s nephew, Jessie Martinez, who organized the event, says his relatives came together to help plan this out.

“It’s pretty sad. Don’t want to wish it on anybody. My mom has it as well. My family reached out and said “let’s do something to help”, said the nephew.

Proceeds from today’s benefit will help pay for Samuel’s medical and travel expenses.

Samuel hopes to get his transplant by the end of summer.

