Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
Anthony Robertson, 32.
Police: Man arrested after setting items on fire at Midland CVS
The Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas, was emptied of state prisoners last month to instead detain...
Almost 150 guards are staffing an empty Texas prison as state officials work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to use it for immigrants
Owner of San Jan sentenced to 15 years for fraud
Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison

Latest News

A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together