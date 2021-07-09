Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Pecos

Pecos Police Department vehicle.
Pecos Police Department vehicle.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pecos that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.

According to the Pecos Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Elm at 5:52 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man sitting in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim told police that he had been shot, but he had no idea who would want to harm him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was released later that day.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

