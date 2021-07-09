Odessa sobriety house helping men recovery from drugs and alcohol

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stright Line Group in Odessa is helping men work on their road to recovery from drugs and alcohol and hopes to also help women in the future.

Kevin Tyson, one of the co-owners of the group, says it’s easy to relapse from your recovery from addiction when you don’t have the right kind of support behind you.

That’s where Straight Line comes in.

“At first I thought it was going to be really, really easy, and now that I’m there, it’s a little anxiety,” said Morgan Baker.

Baker has been sober for nine months. He manages one of two sober houses with the Straight Line Group.

Baker says the home has had an enormous impact on his life.

“I am the type of person that needs some support, a support system to recover. In the houses we have here, we have a great structure. I go to work, I make meetings, I come home,” said Baker.

The five-bedroom home houses 11 men who are working to recover from their addictions.

They’re encouraged to stay six to 18 months. While living at the home, the men have to attend 12 Step Recovery meeting search week.

They also have to look for jobs, pay their bills and do chores around the home.

“Some of my duties are helping the residents learn how to live life again. Even the simplest task of drying your dishes and putting them away, at the same time to dumping the trash, cleaning the sink, help cook dinner,” said Baker.

Tyson, who has been recovering from addiction for 19 years, says it’s a way to give back to a community that once helped him recover.

“For myself as an alcoholic and an addict, I was a taker; it’s time to give back. And giving back, I found out after you get back that’s when you get blessed!”

The program has been such a success that organizers now want to help women battling the same addictions.

They’re holding a fundraiser on Saturday to build a home for women who want to recover from addiction.

The Straight Line Group will be holding a fundraiser in Andrews on Saturday. (Courtesy Image)

