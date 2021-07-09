Advertisement

Odessa sobriety house helping men recovery from drugs and alcohol

The Straight Line Group home in Odessa.
The Straight Line Group home in Odessa.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stright Line Group in Odessa is helping men work on their road to recovery from drugs and alcohol and hopes to also help women in the future.

Kevin Tyson, one of the co-owners of the group, says it’s easy to relapse from your recovery from addiction when you don’t have the right kind of support behind you.

That’s where Straight Line comes in.

“At first I thought it was going to be really, really easy, and now that I’m there, it’s a little anxiety,” said Morgan Baker.

Baker has been sober for nine months. He manages one of two sober houses with the Straight Line Group.

Baker says the home has had an enormous impact on his life.

“I am the type of person that needs some support, a support system to recover. In the houses we have here, we have a great structure. I go to work, I make meetings, I come home,” said Baker.

The five-bedroom home houses 11 men who are working to recover from their addictions.

They’re encouraged to stay six to 18 months. While living at the home, the men have to attend 12 Step Recovery meeting search week.

They also have to look for jobs, pay their bills and do chores around the home.

“Some of my duties are helping the residents learn how to live life again. Even the simplest task of drying your dishes and putting them away, at the same time to dumping the trash, cleaning the sink, help cook dinner,” said Baker.

Tyson, who has been recovering from addiction for 19 years, says it’s a way to give back to a community that once helped him recover.

“For myself as an alcoholic and an addict, I was a taker; it’s time to give back. And giving back, I found out after you get back that’s when you get blessed!”

The program has been such a success that organizers now want to help women battling the same addictions.

They’re holding a fundraiser on Saturday to build a home for women who want to recover from addiction.

The Straight Line Group will be holding a fundraiser in Andrews on Saturday.
The Straight Line Group will be holding a fundraiser in Andrews on Saturday.(Courtesy Image)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas, was emptied of state prisoners last month to instead detain...
Almost 150 guards are staffing an empty Texas prison as state officials work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to use it for immigrants
Owner of San Jan sentenced to 15 years for fraud
Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
Stanton ISD employee charged, arrested for indecency with a child
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
Midland County investigators worry oil spills from flooding could contaminate ground water
Brush 43 suffered a tire blowout while responding to a possible grass fire on Wednesday.
Fire Chief, firefighter walk away unharmed after truck rolls over
Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old