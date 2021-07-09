Advertisement

MPD investigates incident at CVS on N. Big Spring St.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Robertson (32 YOA) has been charged with arson, aggravated assault on a public servant, criminal mischief and evading and resisting arrest
Midland Police Department
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At 6:00 p.m. on July 8, 2021 Officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to CVS in the 3200 block of N Big Spring Street, in reference to a male setting things on fire in the store.

Upon Officers arrival, the male became agitated and did not cooperate with commands. While agitated the male assaulted one MPD Officer. A short struggle ensued and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect and the officer were transported to the ER.

Our Officer has been released with a fractured bone. The suspect has been cleared and transported to the Midland County Detention Center. The suspect, identified as Anthony Robertson (32 YOA) has been charged with arson, aggravated assault on a public servant, criminal mischief and evading and resisting arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

