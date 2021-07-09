Advertisement

Midland County investigators worry oil spills from flooding could contaminate ground water

Oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
Oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not uncommon for floodwaters to sweep away loose items and trash. Oil, however, is another story.

Environmental investigators are worried about leaking oil getting into the water table after recent flooding.

In one Midland County neighborhood, residue from improperly stored motor oil has mixed with floodwaters.

It’s just one of several incidents the County is investigating in the wake of recent flooding.

A bird's-eye view of oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.
A bird's-eye view of oil mixed with floodwaters in Midland County.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)

Leaving out a bucket of motor oil or lubricant might seem innocent, but when those oils come in contact with the ground, it can cause big problems. It’s a situation more dangerous than many people may realize.

“It’s considerably dangerous because it could contaminate the water and make it undrinkable. It could make them sick. It could possibly contaminate it enough that it could kill them if they drink too much of it,” said Midland County Environmental Investigator Timothy Telck.

It could also be dangerous for your wallet - For individuals, an intentional or unauthorized known discharge is a third-degree felony and up to a $100,000 fine.

For businesses, it can be up to a $250,000 fine per day until the spill is cleaned up.

