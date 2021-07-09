Advertisement

Local legend shares stories at book signing

Delnor Poss worked in the Midland College athletic department for 40 years, and is now sharing those stories and more in his autobiography.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Delnor Poss worked in the Midland College athletic department for 40 years, and is now sharing those stories and more in his autobiography. On Thursday Poss returned to the MC campus for a book signing.

Watch the video above to hear some of his best stories.

As the men’s golf coach at Midland College, Poss led the team to four National Championship titles and earned countless awards. He retired from MC in May 2017 and moved to Ruidoso, NM with his wife Martha.

Poss arrived at MC in 1977 and served as the interim head men’s basketball coach as well as Athletic Director for 17 years. One of his favorite memories is working with a now former NBA star, known for his dunk.

Webb is just one of the many MC memories Poss shares in his new book. The book also includes Poss’ time coaching football and basketball at Garden City High School and Big Spring High School. He even coached team USA in the 1996 World University Golf Games in Switzerland where they won 1st Place. For more information about the book, click here.

