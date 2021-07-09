Advertisement

Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - An inmate has died after they were assaulted at the federal prison in Big Spring over the weekend.

According to a press release, 41-year-old Lazaro Flores was assaulted at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Staff at the prison treated Flores, who was then taken to a local hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday.

Officials shared no other details on the assault. There is no word on whether any suspects have been identified.

Flores was serving a 14-year sentence for drug charges. He was in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring since January 7, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas, was emptied of state prisoners last month to instead detain...
Almost 150 guards are staffing an empty Texas prison as state officials work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to use it for immigrants
Owner of San Jan sentenced to 15 years for fraud
Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
Stanton ISD employee charged, arrested for indecency with a child
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
Pecos Police Department vehicle.
Police investigating shooting in Pecos
Anthony Robertson, 32.
Police: Man arrested after setting items on fire at Midland CVS
RED CROSS HELP