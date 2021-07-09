Inmate dies following assault at Big Spring federal prison
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - An inmate has died after they were assaulted at the federal prison in Big Spring over the weekend.
According to a press release, 41-year-old Lazaro Flores was assaulted at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Staff at the prison treated Flores, who was then taken to a local hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday.
Officials shared no other details on the assault. There is no word on whether any suspects have been identified.
Flores was serving a 14-year sentence for drug charges. He was in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring since January 7, 2021.
