Fire Chief, firefighter walk away unharmed after truck rolls over

Brush 43 suffered a tire blowout while responding to a possible grass fire on Wednesday.
Brush 43 suffered a tire blowout while responding to a possible grass fire on Wednesday.(Marathon Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARATHON, Texas (KOSA) - The Fire Chief and a firefighter with the Marathon Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a rollover crash on Wednesday.

According to a release, Fire Chief Brad Wilson and Firefighter Pivonka were looking for a possible grass fire when their truck had a tire blowout.

The truck then rolled over into a stormwater culvert.

Both Fire Chief Wilson and Firefighter Pivonka were able to make it out of the truck uninjured, and deputies with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help handle the scene.

“Though we lost a truck MVFD’s main concern was our responders and them making it from the vehicle unharmed is the absolute best outcome of an uncontrollable situation like a steer tire blow out, so we are counting our blessings and thankful as this could have easily had a worse outcome,” stated the Fire Department in a release.

The Fire Department says that the truck was insured, and they will be back up and running at full capacity soon.

On Wednesday 7-7-21 At approximately 4:30 pm MVFD was alerted to a possible grass fire on the eastern edge of Brewster...

Posted by Marathon Volunteer Fire Dept. on Thursday, July 8, 2021

