Advertisement

Stanton ISD employee charged, arrested for indecency with a child

Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
Justin Matthew Turney, 40.(Martin County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Stanton ISD employee has been arrested after authorities say he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Justin Matthew Turney, 40, has been charged with one count of Indecency with a Child and one count of Inappropriate Relationship Between Educator and Student.

According to Martin County Sheriff Brad Ingram, his office received a report back on May 3 of an employee with the school district engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the claims and chose to file charges against Turney.

Turney was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail on Wednesday.

A page on the Stanton ISD website lists Turney as the principal of Stanton High School.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Alvarado, 30.
Odessa man charged after 9-year-old was hit by boat propeller
Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17.
Police: Teen stabbed two people while robbing Odessa Popeyes
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online
Misty Parham, 27.
Woman wanted for Snyder murder arrested in Big Spring
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking

Latest News

Several items were stolen from a Fallen Soldier Memorial in Big Spring over the Fourth of July...
Fallen Soldier Memorial vandalized over Fourth of July weekend
Flooding in the Sawyer Subdivision in Midland County.
Midland County neighborhood still dealing with flooding
Flooding along South County Road 1210 in Midland County.
Midland County issues Disaster Declaration as flooding problems continue
Midland County neighborhood continues to deal with flooding
Midland County neighborhood continues to deal with flooding
Fallen Soldier Monument vandalized
Fallen Soldier Memorial vandalized