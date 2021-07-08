Red Cross looking to help Midland County residents affected by flooding

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The rains have come and gone, but much of the flooding remains in Midland County, leaving some people stuck in their homes for days.

The Red Cross is looking to help those who have been stranded or displaced.

“We haven’t seen this kind of flooding since I’ve been here.”

Helping with flood damage is the bread and butter of the American Red Cross, just not in West Texas.

“This flooding is unique.”

Unprecedented might be a better word.

Days after the rains stopped, communities across Midland County are still underwater.

And yet, the phones have not been ringing off the hook. Red Cross Executive Director Tracy Austin has an idea why.

“One of the things we found out is that people didn’t know help was available.”

The number is 1-800-RED CROSS. Within minutes of calling, volunteers will show up to check out the damage.

Volunteers like Ed Duhac, who has responded to multiple calls since the flooding started.

“One had a roof completely blown off of a mobile home. It took me longer to get to it than I was actually there because everywhere leading to it was seriously flooded.”

Then a case manager will come by to see exactly how to help, whether it’s money, supplies, shelter, or almost anything else.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued a Disaster Declaration on Thursday in response to the flooding.

