Midland County issues Disaster Declaration as flooding problems continue

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Disaster Declaration has been issued in Midland County as residents continue to deal with flooding days after it last rained.

The declaration states that the County has dealt with widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property from the flooding.

It goes on to say that floodwaters have now become contaminated with oil, petroleum products and human waste. Flooding caused water wells to become contaminated and inoperable.

County Judge Terry Johnson states in the declaration that ‘extraordinary’ measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and protect or rehabilitate property.

The declaration is set to last for seven days, after which it can be extended by the Midland County Commissioners Court.

