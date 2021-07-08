Advertisement

Midland County issues Disaster Declaration as flooding problems continue

Flooding along South County Road 1210 in Midland County.
Flooding along South County Road 1210 in Midland County.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Disaster Declaration has been issued in Midland County as residents continue to deal with flooding days after it last rained.

The declaration states that the County has dealt with widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property from the flooding.

It goes on to say that floodwaters have now become contaminated with oil, petroleum products and human waste. Flooding caused water wells to become contaminated and inoperable.

County Judge Terry Johnson states in the declaration that ‘extraordinary’ measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and protect or rehabilitate property.

The declaration is set to last for seven days, after which it can be extended by the Midland County Commissioners Court.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Alvarado, 30.
Odessa man charged after 9-year-old was hit by boat propeller
Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17.
Police: Teen stabbed two people while robbing Odessa Popeyes
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online
Misty Parham, 27.
Woman wanted for Snyder murder arrested in Big Spring
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking

Latest News

Several items were stolen from a Fallen Soldier Memorial in Big Spring over the Fourth of July...
Fallen Soldier Memorial vandalized over Fourth of July weekend
Flooding in the Sawyer Subdivision in Midland County.
Midland County neighborhood still dealing with flooding
Midland County neighborhood continues to deal with flooding
Midland County neighborhood continues to deal with flooding
Fallen Soldier Monument vandalized
Fallen Soldier Memorial vandalized