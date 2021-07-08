Advertisement

Midland College legend Delnor Poss returning for book signing

As the men’s head golf coach, Poss led the team to four National Championship titles
Delnor Poss
Delnor Poss(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Delnor Poss is a legend at Midland College. On Thursday, July 8, Poss will return to the MC campus to autograph copies of his new book, “No Time Out! My Nonstop Life”, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allison Fine Arts Building McCormick Gallery.

As the men’s head golf coach, Poss led the team to four National Championship titles and earned countless awards. He retired from MC in May 2017 and moved to Ruidoso, NM with his wife Martha.

Poss arrived at MC in 1977 and served as the interim head men’s basketball coach as well as Athletic Director for 17 years. One of his favorite memories is working with a now former NBA star, known for his dunk.

“There was a special time also in Midland College athletics when a diminutive young man played basketball for us named Spud Webb,” Poss said “He provided a lot of excitement.”

Webb is just one of the many MC memories Poss shares in his new book. The book also includes Poss’ time coaching football and basketball at Garden City High School and Big Spring High School. He even coached team USA in the 1996 World University Golf Games in Switzerland where they won 1st Place. For more information about the book, click here.

