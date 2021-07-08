Advertisement

Fallen Soldier Memorial vandalized over Fourth of July weekend

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Several items were stolen from a Fallen Soldier Memorial in Big Spring over the Fourth of July weekend.

Among the items were a belt used in Korea, a Vietnam-era rifle, and a helmet worn in World War I.

The Hanger 25 Air Museum says these artifacts are priceless and represent veterans who gave their lives for our nation, but also have a very important meaning to the community.

“It may have just been to them a hat, you know a belt and a gun but those represent a very important time of American military history. Just understand these men and women gave up their lives to have the freedoms that we have today,” said Amber Stokes, the administrator of the museum.

Hanger 25 is calling on the community to help authorities catch the people who vandalized the monument. They’re offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2559.

