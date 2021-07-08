Advertisement

Elderly couple loses home of 36 years in fire over Fourth of July weekend

A look at the Murphys' home following this weekend's fire.
A look at the Murphys' home following this weekend's fire.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One Pleasant Farms couple is without their home of more than 30 years after it was destroyed by a fire over the Fourth of July weekend.

Alice and Gerald Murphy, both 77 years old, had just returned home from watching fireworks when they noticed something didn’t smell right.

“There were some wiring going through up there, and it may of rubbed on something, I don’t know, but it started up there on the roof of the mobile home,” said Gerald Murphy.

Gerald Murphy says it didn’t take long after when a fire broke out from the roof and spread to other parts of the house.

Thankfully the couple, a family friend and all seven of their pets could escape before the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Alice Murphy says the loss of their clothes, furniture and belongings has left them feeling empty.

“I feel lost. I don’t know which way to go first. I feel just lost because everything we own is in there, and we couldn’t get anything out because of the fire,” said Alice Murphy.

Odessa Fire Rescue is still investigating what caused the fire. In the meantime, the Murphys are staying with a family member until they can afford to move.

“We plan now to move to Tennessee. I have a daughter in Pulaski, Tennessee, and she’s been after us for a couple years to move up there so she can take care of us, and I know where you are,” said Alice Murphy.

Their family has started a GoFundMe page to help the Murphys replace necessities like clothes and food while they work to rebuild their lives.

