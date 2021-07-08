Boxers take part in exhibition at Ector County Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rather than attending a barbecue or watching fireworks, dozens of people packed into Barn G at the Ector County Coliseum for an afternoon of boxing matches.

The Odessa Boxing Club and the West Texas Knockout Club teamed up to present the July 2021 bash.

The boxing exhibition is the last competition before many of these boxers compete in the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics.

Boxers from clubs as far away as El Paso took part in the exhibition.

Organizers say that despite it being the 4th of July weekend, the turnout was better than expected.

In a community where football is king, boxing enthusiasts are trying to shift the culture in West Texas.

